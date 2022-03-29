(The Center Square) – The South Dakota House Select Committee is not recommending the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in connection with his actions after a car wreck that killed a man.
The committee vote was 6-2 along party lines, with Democrats Jamie Smith and Ryan Cwach voting for impeachment.
"Disappointed in the result of the impeachment committee today," Smith said Monday in a Twitter post after the meeting. "I voted to proceed with impeachment; the AG lied."
Gov. Kristi Noem accused committee chair Spencer Gosch and those in favor of not impeaching the attorney general of covering up for Ravnsborg.
"Jason Ravnsborg killed a man, lied to investigators about the events of that night, and attempted to cover it up," Noem said in a social media post. "Joseph Boever’s family deserves justice. The question before this committee was, should the attorney general should continue to be the top law enforcement officer in the state of South Dakota. It is clear that he should not be. My hope is that the House of Representatives as a whole will do the right thing."
Ravnsborg struck 55-year-old Boever with his vehicle in September 2020. He left the scene in a car he borrowed from a local sheriff and said at the time he thought he struck a deer.
The attorney general returned to the scene the next day with his chief of staff, Tim Bormann, and found Boever's body. After an investigation by North Dakota law enforcement officials, Ravnsborg was charged with two misdemeanor traffic offenses. He pleaded no contest and paid a fine.
Members of the committee accused the Noem administration of interfering with their work and issued a "cease and desist" letter earlier this month after Public Safety Secretary Greg Price said Ravnsborg was "untruthful" in his statements to investigators.
The conclusions of the investigation by South Dakota Highway Patrol and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation are "not in dispute," Price wrote in a letter.
Price also said Ravnsborg sent a text message to someone Sept. 14, 2020, that read, "Well at least the guy was a Democrat."
The full House will decide April 12 whether to accept the committee's report or reject it and impeach Ravnsborg. It would be the first time in state history a statewide officer has been impeached if the House proceeds with impeachment.
Ravnsborg is serving his first term as attorney general and is up for reelection this year.