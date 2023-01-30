FILE: MEDICAID
(The Center Square) - The South Dakota House State Affairs Committee advanced a resolution Monday that would allow the voters to decide if they want to allow the state to consider a work requirement for able-bodied Medicaid recipients.

South Dakota voters approved a constitutional amendment last November to expand Medicaid and make 42,000 residents eligible in July 2023. 

House Joint Resolution 5004 would put the issue on the 2024 ballot. 

Rep. Tony Venhuizen, R-Sioux Falls, told the committee no one suggests that anyone "backpedal on the decision by the voters or do otherwise."

"Traditional Medicaid is really four groups of people: children, the elderly, the disabled and pregnant mothers or new mothers," said Venhuizen, the resolution's sponsor. "These are not groups upon whom you would impose a work requirement; in almost every case, it would make no sense. But the effect of this language in the constitutional amendment that passed last year is to prohibit us from considering a work requirement for the expansion population."

The largest group in the expansion population is working adults between 18 and 65 years old, Venhuizen said.

"Which in my mind makes them a population for whom a work requirement is worthy of considering," he said. 

The proposed amendment has an obstacle, according to lawmakers. The Biden administration does not allow states to implement a work requirement.

"I do think it's fair to assume if there is a change in administrations, it could be back on the table," Venhuizen said. "This resolution does not establish a work requirement in Medicaid, and it does not require the state to establish a work requirement in Medicaid. It just lets us consider it."

Opponents said it would cost state government more money. Deb Fischer-Clemens, senior vice president of the Avera Center for Public Policy, said the state would need 64 additional full-time employees to implement Medicaid expansion. 

"I would venture to guess they are going to need another 64 FTEs to police work requirements, and I think that is very concerning," Fischer-Clemens said. 

The definition of "able-bodied" also raised questions among opponents. 

"Every lawyer in this room is going to have a different definition of 'able-bodied,' and that will result in a lawsuit and will result in another cost to the state," said Rep. Oren Lesmeister, D-Parade, who voted against the proposed resolution along with Rep. Erin Healy, D-Sioux Falls. 

The 11 Republican committee members voted to advance the resolution to the full House of Representatives.

