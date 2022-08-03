(The Center Square) - A South Dakota non-profit community development financial institution won $5 million in the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Good Jobs Challenge.
Lakota Funds will use the money to work with tribal governments to “create jobs and strengthen the residential construction industry serving Native communities in South Dakota,” the organization said in its application. Plans are to create a construction internship program, a certification program for residential inspectors and appraisers and help employers in the construction industry hire and retain more workers.
Through the taxpayer-funded training, the department hopes to enrich the local workforce and strengthen the area’s tax base and economy.
“The Indigenous homebuilding industry cannot grow and provide much-needed housing to Tribal communities without a skilled workforce,” the organization said in its summary.
More than 509 organizations competed for part of the $500 million allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act. The 32 finalists were announced Wednesday.
The projects are expected to generate about 50,000 American jobs, according to the Commerce Department. Fifteen industries, including agriculture and food production, health care, information technology and energy, are represented in the winning projects.
“The Good Jobs Challenge is bringing together diverse partners and local leaders to advance workforce training programs across the country,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “Led by Lakota Funds, this program will bring together Tribal and non-Tribal institutions to create an effective, inclusive workforce training program to support Indigenous people in South Dakota.”