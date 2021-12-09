(The Center Square) – South Dakota is accepting applications for stabilization grants for the state’s child care providers, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS).
The state received $100 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and is allocating the first $60 million of the funds for grants to existing child care providers. Some of the ARPA money also will be used to help startup day care centers, according to the DSS.
“Child care services are a vital component of South Dakota’s strong economy,” DSS Secretary Laurie Gill said. “South Dakota is investing in our communities and families by helping stabilize child care providers.
Gov. Kristi Noem addressed child care during her budget address this week.
“For families who are struggling to make ends meet, day care is the only way to ensure they can work to put food on the table, “Noem said. “The pandemic has caused a decrease in the number of registered day care providers around the state.”
The DSS will award the grants in January, according to the news release. The criteria for the awards is the provider’s average monthly expenditures. Providers that are licensed by the state are eligible for the grants.
South Dakota has 780 providers that include day care centers and before- and after-school programs, according to the DDS website.
Noem said in her budget address more would be done to help the state’s child care providers.
“We need to study the hurdles facing child care centers,” Noem said. “We will provide resources to employers who want to open child care facilities for their employees. And we will fund scholarships to train skilled child care workers.”