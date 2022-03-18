(The Center Square) – Federal relief funds gave South Dakota lawmakers a chance to tackle some much-needed infrastructure projects without using state tax dollars, state senators said.
The Legislature passed a $5.8 billion budget for fiscal year 2023 that is now on Gov. Kristi Noem's desk.
"We've got the water funding project and the infrastructure for the rural roads and state roads," said Sen. Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee. "These are all one-time projects that are needed by the state. And if we didn't have the federal dollars to come in, these projects wouldn't be getting done, and they would continue to escalate."
Lawmakers set aside $600 million for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater management, said Sen. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and the Joint Appropriations Committee.
"And these are going to be grants that municipalities, counties and tribes will be able to apply for," Nesiba said. "It's not something that usually gets a bunch of attention, but that's really an important accomplishment that we're going to have this $600 billion worth of grant money for that."
The state is allocating $939 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), according to information provided by Nesiba. The projects range from broadband expansion to tourism marketing.
An additional $112.9 million is designated for four capital projects that include an expansion and remodeling of the South Dakota Public Health Lab and improvements at the state's women's prisons.
The budget also includes a 6% pay raise for teachers, state employees and health care providers that the governor pitched during her Dec. 7 budget address.
Nesiba said he hoped the pay raises would be higher as inflation has increased to more than 7% since Noem proposed the pay raises in December.
A change to the sales tax on food was rejected by lawmakers. South Dakota, Mississippi and Alabama are the only remaining states that have a full sales tax on food, Nesiba said.
"I think it's immoral and it's unnecessary," Nesiba said. "We have so many revenues coming in."
Nesiba introduced a bill that failed to pass a Senate committee, and a House proposal passed out of the House and eventually died.
Lawmakers also passed a controversial bill that would require state agencies to bring spending decisions on future federal relief funds before the Joint Appropriations Committee.
House Bill 1281 included funds from ARPA; the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act; and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The bill expires June 30, 2023.
Noem criticized the bill in a video, saying the bill essentially would create a full-time Legislature.
"The bill is bad government, and it's going to slow it down for the people who utilize federal funds to help individuals in our state," Noem said.
That bill and the budget are on the governor's desk, and Noem could veto one or both.
The Legislature returns to Pierre on March 28 to determine whether they will override any of the governor's vetoes.