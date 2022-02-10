(The Center Square) – Doctors would be able to prescribe ivermectin to patients with COVID-19 if a bill advanced by the South Dakota Health and Human Services Committee becomes law.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved ivermectin for treating the virus in humans or animals. The drug is approved "for human use to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms and head lice and skin conditions like rosacea," according to the FDA.
The drug is mainly used to treat horses and cattle with parasitic worms.
But some have touted the drug as an effective treatment for COVID-19. The bill would allow doctors to dispense it "without risking their licenses or livelihood," said the bill's sponsor, Rep. Phil Jensen of Rapid City.
Lawmakers heard from members of the medical community who said the drug came with risks. The amount of drug needed to be effective could severely damage a person's lung and kidneys, they said.
Jensen disagreed.
"It does work," Jensen told the committee. "There is no money in using an old proven drug when we have new expensive drugs available. You follow my line of thought?"
Linda Montgomery, a retired nurse practitioner, said she takes ivermectin and the cost has risen from under 10 cents before the pandemic to $48 a dose currently.
Montgomery said she believes the virus is a "bioweapon" and she considers ivermectin a "life-saving" medication.
Mitch Rave of Sanford Health said there was no "conspiracy theory" that doctors there could not prescribe it and they could if "they feel it is the right pathway."
Rep. Fred Deutsch, R-Florence, proposed an amendment that would have changed the wording in the bill from "dispense" to "prescribe" and strike the words "with or prior prescription."
"The intention of this bill is to allow people to receive ivermectin without a prescription and so I don't think we can, without that amendment, really move forward with this and keep people or patients safe," said Rep. Erin Healy, D-Sioux Falls.
The amendment failed and the committee agreed to send it to the House floor by a vote of 7 to 6.
South Dakota is the latest state to consider a bill about ivermectin. The Kansas State Legislature is considering a similar bill as is the Pennsylvania General Assembly.
Earlier this week, Oklahoma Attorney General John O' Connor said physicians who prescribed ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine should not be disciplined by the state medical board.
“I stand behind doctors who believe it is in their patients’ best interests to receive ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine,” O’Connor said. “Our healthcare professionals should have every tool available to combat COVID-19. Public safety demands this. Physicians who prescribe medications and follow the law should not fear disciplinary action for prescribing such drugs.”