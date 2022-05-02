(The Center Square) - South Dakota's Government Accountability Board decided Monday to hire an outside attorney to consider complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem, according to a report from KELO.
Complaints to the GAB are kept secret. Noem is under scrutiny for two separate incidents, according to the report.
One concerns her alleged use of the state's airplane to fly to political events outside of South Dakota.
The second case involves her alleged intervention in obtaining her daughter's state appraiser's license.
The former director of the South Dakota Appraiser Certification Program told the joint Government Operations and Audit Committee in December that a meeting over the license of Noem's daughter at the governor's mansion made her feel "intimidated."
A spokesman for Noem denied any wrongdoing in a Tweet after the committee meeting.
Rep. Linda Duba, D-Sioux Falls, said she was frustrated with how the process is handled with the GAB in a Twitter post.
"The GAB is frustrated as well," Duba said in the post. "We can do better and must bring transparency to this process."
The board is comprised of four retired judges. It hears complaints about statewide officials and is overseen by the attorney general's office.
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has sparred with Noem over her push to have him impeached for his actions related to a fatal car wreck in 2020.
Noem called on Ravnsborg to resign, but the attorney general said in a letter to lawmakers last month he would not.
"I could not resign then and cannot resign now because the incident did not impede my ability to perform the functions of attorney general including on-going investigations of the executive office," Ravnsborg said in a letter.
Ravnsborg was impeached by the House last month and faces a trial before the Senate in June.