(The Center Square) – South Dakota had a 2.63% resignation rate in the labor force over the past year during the “great resignation," according to a recent report from WalletHub.
Amid the economy’s recovery from the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, job openings became more abundant, allowing millions of Americans to seek new jobs and resulting in a massive influx in resignations. This recent phenomenon has been dubbed the “great resignation” by analysts.
South Dakota was in the bottom half of the country in the rate of resignations in the past 12 months, with a rank of 34 out of the the 50 states and the District of Columbia. For the most-recent complete month, South Dakota ranked 32nd in the country with a resignation rate of 2.70%.
The states with high resignation rates suffer from the lack of remote jobs available in state, according to Joyce Jacobsen, Andrews Professor of Economics at Wesleyan University.
“Different states have different economies, and we are seeing a greater increase in quit rates in states where there are fewer remote work options and lower unemployment rates,” Jacobsen said in a statement. "The low unemployment rates mean that there are more options for workers to move to jobs that are more attractive to them.”
States such as Alaska and South Carolina topped the ranking with the highest resignation rates during the “great resignation,” according to WalletHub. New York and Minnesota finished last and second-to-last on the list, with both states having low resignation rates.
When asked how the decrease in participation in the labor force has affected employers since the pandemic, economics professor at Boston University Kevin Lang said it brings new challenges for companies.
“This is forcing employers to offer better wages and working conditions, and some are finding it difficult to hire or hold onto workers because other employers are also improving wages and working conditions,” Lang said in a statement. “Tight labor markets see high quit rates because workers can take a chance on a job, they think they might prefer in the knowledge that they can switch jobs again relatively easily if they do not like their new job.”