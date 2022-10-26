(The Center Square) - South Dakota is sitting on a surplus of about $2.2 billion, according to a new report.
Financial watchdog Truth in Accounting analyzed the annual comprehensive financial reports of all 50 states covering fiscal year 2021 and ranked states based on their financial health in its Financial State of the States 2022 report.
South Dakota kept its place among the top five states with a surplus amounting to $7,500 per taxpayer, a total of $2.2 billion.
“The state’s overall financial condition improved by more than $700 million mostly because it received an influx of federal aid from the CARES Act and other COVID-19 related grants,” the report said. “This is a continuation of last year’s improvement in South Dakota’s overall financial health.”
Unlike 31 other states that didn’t have enough funds to cover their bills, South Dakota covered all its bills, including fully funding state retiree health care benefits. Additionally, the state’s pension plans appeared to be overfunded by $256.5 million, the report said.
“Maintaining a surplus is advisable because the value of pension plan assets can fluctuate dramatically,” the authors wrote.
Overall, South Dakota received a “B” grade for its fiscal health. All states with a taxpayer surplus between $100 and $10,000 received a “B,” while states with a taxpayer surplus greater than $10,000 received an “A.” Only three states received an “A,” while 32% received a “B.”
A grade of “C” or lower represented a taxpayer burden. Thirty-one states had taxpayer burdens, six of which were above $20,000 per taxpayer, data showed.
The report said federal support from COVID-19-related grants contributed to South Dakota’s financial health, though the state was already financially sound before the pandemic.
Many states, including South Dakota, demonstrated an economic improvement on paper that didn’t translate into the real world due to stock market increases in 2021 that may not have been realized through actual sale of market assets, according to the report.
Total debt among all the states was $1.2 trillion, the report said. The largest contributing factor to state-level debt was unfunded retirement liabilities. The report recommended state governments contribute the full amount of benefits that employees have earned to their plans each year, stating the majority of state governments have not put aside enough money to fund these benefits.