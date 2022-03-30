(The Center Square) – South Dakota is the third-best state in the nation for taxpayer return on investment, a new report shows.
WalletHub, a personal finance website, analyzed the quality of government services received by residents compared with the total state and local taxes they pay to come up with the ranking. South Dakota ranked third, coming behind New Hampshire and Florida, which ranked, first and second, respectively. Georgia ranked fourth, and Virginia was fifth.
The state received a high score for its infrastructure and pollution, where it ranked third, and it did well for its economy score, ranking 19th. It received mid-range scores for health, coming in at 25th, and safety, where it ranked 36th.
Its lowest score in government services came for its education system, where it fell to 40th. South Dakota was near the bottom for its roads and bridges, coming in at 47th; just above Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Rhode Island.
In general, red states had higher taxpayer return on investment than blue states, according to the report.
To achieve its overall ranking, WalletHub compiled a score for each state based on its government services then compared it with total taxes paid per capita. South Dakota was eighth for total taxes paid.
“Americans have looked at taxes with especially high scrutiny during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report’s authors wrote.
The report went on to say more than 80% of people think the government does not spend their tax dollars wisely and the varying amounts of COVID-19 relief given to different states has garnered even more scrutiny, the author of the report said.
A separate analysis found South Dakota was not doing enough to be transparent with its Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act spending. The federal government allocated $111.8 billion for emergency assistance to states.
However, taxpayers in South Dakota are not without resources to keep up with how well their tax dollars are being spent.
“One of the best means for citizens to evaluate local governments is to read the ‘management discussion and analysis’ section of the government’s financial report,” said Paul Chaney, a professor at Vanderbilt University who was cited in the report. “This section is supposed to explain in clear English the performance of the government. I like to focus on the government-wide financial statements because they are prepared like the private sector financial statements."