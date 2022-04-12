(The Center Square) – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is suspended from office until the South Dakota Senate holds a trial to determine his fate as the state's top law enforcement officer.
The South Dakota House voted, 36-31, on Tuesday to impeach Ravnsborg, a Republican, over his actions after a fatal wreck that killed a man in September 2020.
All of the "no" votes on impeachment were from Republicans and included the members of the House Select Committee on Investigation, which voted, 6-2, against impeachment last month.
"Charlie McGuigan is the chief deputy of the Office of the Attorney General, and as such is second in command," Tim Bormann, chief of staff for the attorney general's office, said in an email to The Center Square. "The Office of the Attorney General is empowered under SDCL 1-11-4 to execute the duties of the office and is the intent of the office to professionally dedicate ourselves to performing the work required of the office."
The Senate could begin a trial June 9-10, Senate Pro Tem Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, told KELO.
Two-thirds of the Senate would have to agree to remove Ravnsborg from office.
Ravnsborg struck a man who was walking on the side of the road in Hyde County with his car Sept. 12, 2020. The attorney general said he did not know what he hit and left the scene of the wreck. The body of Joseph Boever was discovered when Ravnsborg returned to the scene the next day. He pleaded no contest to two traffic offenses and paid a fine.
Ravnsborg has not made a statement since the impeachment vote. His spokesman, Mike Deaver, did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
The attorney general sent a late-night letter to lawmakers Monday. It was his first statement since impeachment proceedings began. Posted by Gov. Kristi Noem on Twitter, Ravnsborg accused the governor in the letter of having political motives for supporting his impeachment.
"She took the unfortunate circumstances of a man being killed in a traffic accident to make her political moves," Ravnsborg said. "I remained quiet to let the legal process play out; to let the facts stand on their own, and to not color any public sentiment. I could not resign then and cannot resign now because the incident did not impede my ability to perform the functions of Attorney General including on-going investigations of the executive office."
Noem's office referred to Twitter for her reaction to Ravnsborg's impeachment.
"Today, the House of Representatives did the right thing for the people of South Dakota and for Joe Boever's family," the governor said in a tweet.
Ravnsborg is up for reelection. Noem has announced she is supporting former attorney general Marty Jackley, who ran against Noem in 2018.
Rep. Jamie Smith, D-Sioux Falls, who is running for governor, also reacted to the proceedings on Twitter.
"The attorney general's behavior was unethical and below his office," Smith said in his Twitter post. "This was a positive step for justice, but this tragic case highlights an endemic problem of fairness in our state."