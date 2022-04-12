(The Center Square) - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was impeached by the House of Representatives on Tuesday by a vote of 36-31.
Ravnsborg struck a man walking on the side of the road in Hyde County on Sept. 12, 2020. The attorney general said he did not know what he hit and left the scene of the wreck. The body of Joseph Boever was discovered when Ravnsborg returned to the scene the next day. He pleaded no contest to two traffic offenses and paid a fine.
A committee voted 6-2 last month not to recommend impeachment.
Rep. Will Mortenson, R-Pierre, brought the articles of impeachment to the floor, calling it a "grave and exceptional" situation.
Ravnsborg pleaded his case to lawmakers in a letter sent to them late Monday night. Gov. Kristi Noem, who has repeatedly called for Ravnsborg's resignation, called the letter "bizarre" in a Twitter post.
"The facts speak for themselves," Noem said.
The Senate will hold a trial and determine if Ravnsborg should be removed from office. The Attorney General has remained in office since the wreck, collecting a salary of more than $118,000.