(The Center Square) – A series of public hearings on a proposed liquified carbon dioxide pipeline begins in South Dakota this week, according to a notice from the state's Public Utilities Commission (PUC).
Summit Carbon Solutions is building the 2,000-mile pipeline that would stretch across five states, including Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and Nebraska. The hearings will address the 459 miles of pipeline that flows through South Dakota.
The application was filed with the PUC in February. The hearings this week will be held in Onida, Sioux Falls, De Smet, Redfield and Aberdeen.
"Summit Carbon Solutions’ project will benefit farmers across the state by maintaining a strong corn market while supporting ethanol producers," Walt Wendland, CEO of Ringneck Energy, one of Summit Carbon Solutions’ ethanol plant partners in South Dakota, said in a news release. "The project will also provide tax revenue for the counties along the route and help the environment."
The pipeline would slice the carbon footprint of ethanol in half, according to the news release from Summit.
Carbon capture sequestration has not been successful in recent history, said Mark Winegar, a member of the Sierra Club and Union of Concerned Scientists. Recent research, however, has shown some of the past issues have been resolved, he said.
"And now there have been some successful projects which is great. If we can sequester CO2 to keep it from going up into the air, we can slow down climate change," Winegar said. "But in order to turn it around, we are going to have to bring it down, and this, unfortunately, doesn't do that, but it's a way of not adding so much CO2 to the atmosphere."
Not everyone is in favor of the pipeline. Bill Caram, executive director of the Pipeline Safety Trust, said they are not safe.
"There are little to no regulations around appropriate siting, limiting dangerous and corrosive impurities or building the pipelines to withstand the unique properties of transporting high pressure fluid CO2," Caram said in an email to The Center Square. "CO2 is an asphyxiant which is heavier than air and therefore, after a pipeline rupture, a plume can maintain a lethal concentration over large distances."
Pipeline projects such as these are emerging because of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress last year that included tax credits for carbon capture and sequestration and carbon capture utilization and sequestration, Caram said.
"These projects are not profitable without these expanded tax credits," Caram said.
A public hearing is scheduled for April 12 in Iowa, where members of that state utility board will determine the pipeline's legality.
Food & Water Watch Senior Iowa Organizer Emma Schmit told The Center Square in an emailed statement Monday that the Iowa Utilities Board needs to listen to Iowans who are opposed to the pipeline and stop the project.
"These carbon pipelines are a fool’s errand – unwanted and unnecessary," Schmit said.
• The Center Square contributor Mary Stroka contributed to this report.