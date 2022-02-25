(The Center Square) – A prosecutor in the case against South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said there was not enough evidence for a manslaughter charge in an incident where Ravnsborg struck and killed a pedestrian.
The South Dakota House Select Committee on Investigation has been holding hearings on whether to impeach the attorney general.
Ravnsborg struck and killed a man with his vehicle in September 2020. He told local law enforcement officials he thought he struck a deer and left the scene. Ravnsborg said he did not know he struck a man until he returned to the area the next day and found the body of 55-year-old Joe Boever.
Ravnsborg pleaded guilty to two traffic misdemeanors and paid a fine.
The committee made no decision after hearing from four witnesses Thursday and will meet again in March.
Michael Moore, one of the prosecutors in the case, said facts from the investigation showed Ravnsborg was outside of his lane of travel when he struck Boever.
"But we weren't able to determine why he was outside the lane of travel or how long he had been outside of the lane of travel," Moore said. "They were able to determine his speed, which was two miles an hour above the speed limit at the time of the impact."
Ravnsborg's phone had been locked for a 1 minute, 15 seconds before impact, indicating the attorney general was not on his phone at the time of impact, Moore said.
To charge someone with manslaughter, "you have to prove there was a death caused and the person that caused the death acted recklessly," Moore said.
"I believe without being able to establish that beyond a reasonable doubt at trial, we could not gain a conviction for manslaughter," Moore said.
Gov. Kristie Noem has called for Ravnsborg's resignation and has been critical of the investigation.
Emily Sovell, the Hyde County deputy state's attorney, and Moore denied any direct pressure from Noem.
"We don't live in a vacuum," Moore said. "We knew what the governor wanted us to do."
Sovell told the panel she didn't feel pressure as far as her decision on what to charge but felt pressure to release evidence. That could have been because of a "desire for transparency," she said.
The committee also heard testimony from Tim Bormann, the chief of staff in the attorney general's office, and David Natvig, the head of the criminal investigations division.
Bormann drove Ravnsborg back to the scene of the wreck so the attorney general could return a car he borrowed from the local sheriff after the wreck.
Bormann said Ravnsborg was "obviously shook" when he saw Boever's body the next day.
"He didn't have a lot of color in his face," Bormann told the committee.
Ravnsborg has not announced whether he will seek a second term. Former attorney general Marty Jackley has announced his intention to seek the office. Noem said earlier this month she is backing his campaign.