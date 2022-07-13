(The Center Square) — The South Dakota State Board of Finance will consider increasing mileage reimbursement to state employees at a public hearing Tuesday.
The move would cost at least one agency more than $300,000 a year, according to a fiscal note filed with the South Dakota Secretary of State's office.
The proposed change would increase reimbursement from 42 cents to 51 cents a mile for employees who drive their private vehicles outside of the city where they work.
Employees who choose to drive their own vehicle when a state vehicle is available would be reimbursed 28 cents per mile, a five cent increase from the current rate.
Employees with special needs would receive reimbursement of 68 cents per mile, up from 56 cents, for cargo vans, pickups or other special utility vehicles. The rate jumps nine cents to 51 cents per mile for other motor vehicles for employees with special needs, according to the information.
The increase would cost the Department of Social Services an additional $331,646 a year, according to the proposal.
According to the proposal, the change is needed to keep up with rising travel costs.
Tuesday's public hearing begins at 2 p.m. in the Governor’s Small Conference Room on the 2nd floor of the state capitol in Pierre. Online comments are also being accepted on the board's website.
The State Board of Finance is chaired by Gov. Kristi Noem. Other members are the secretary of state, attorney general, state auditor, state treasurer, the commissioner of the Department of School and Public Lands and the commissioners of the Bureau of Administration and the Bureau of Finance and Management.