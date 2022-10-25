(The Center Square) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is accusing Jamie Smith of campaign finance violations, and Smith is criticizing the governor for not showing up to the final gubernatorial debate.
Pre-election campaign finance reports show that Smith received more than $954,000 in income, including $594,000 in individual contributions.
Noem said Smith violated campaign filing rules but not listing the names and addresses of those who gave more than $100. Her campaign called for an immediate investigation.
"There was a clerical error or something like that done," Smith said during a debate sponsored by South Dakota Public Broadcasting. "I'm sure it's already been corrected. There is nothing going on that is malfeasance or wrong-doing on the part of our campaign."
The South Dakota Secretary of State's election division did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Center Square.
The latest reports show that Noem outraised Smith. Smith reported $954,624.78 in campaign income, with $594,887.86 coming from individual donations.
Noem has raised $3.1 million, with more than $1.8 million coming from individuals, according to her campaign finance report. The governor received more than $373,000 from out-of-state or federal political action committees.
The Presidential Coalition, a Washington, D.C. PAC run by Donald Trump's former deputy campaign manager David Bossie, contributed $15,000 to Noem's campaign during this cycle. The Pfizer PAC also made a $25,000 contribution to the governor's campaign.
Tracey Quint, who is running as a Libertarian, raised just over $900 in contributions, according to Quint's report.
"All of the money that we've gotten has been from individuals within the state of South Dakota and we're really proud of that fact," Quint said during Monday's debate.
Noem said in July she would not participate in debates sponsored by SPDB. She hosted an event for veterans in Sioux Falls on Monday night.
"For years, we have watched as NPR and SDPB both drifted further and further to the left. The final straw was NPR eliminating the annual reading of the Declaration of Independence on the 4tof July," said Ian Fury, communications director for Kristi for Governor, in a news release earlier this year. "In the past, Gov. Noem has made clear that she will not participate in debates hosted by hyper-partisan organizations or outlets."
Smith mentioned Noem's absence during his opening statements saying the governor was not there because she "doesn't want to have to answer to the lies she's been spreading throughout this whole campaign cycle."