(The Center Square) – Gov. Kristi Noem said the purchase of a 2015 King Air 350 airplane will save South Dakota taxpayers about $3.31 million.
The governor asked the Legislature for $5 million to purchase a new aircraft with the caveat the state would sell two other planes.
The state paid aircraft broker Verity Jet $195,000 to find a plane, according to a news release. The state purchased the King Air for $4.7 million, which includes upgrades, according to Noem's office.
A King Air 200 owned by the state that was appraised at $1.73 million sold for $1.81 million. A King Air 90, appraised at $1.12 million, sold for $1.24 million.
The purchase of the newer plane would save the state about $1.4 million in maintenance costs, according to a news release.
The new airplane primarily will be used for passenger travel, Noem spokesperson Ian Fury said.
"The Department of Transportation also owns a King Air 90, which is used for both passenger travel and firefighting missions," Fury said. "Additionally, the Department of Public Safety owns a Cessna 206, and Game, Fish & Parks owns a Cessna 172."
The savings from the plane sale will go to the state's general fund, Noem said.
"It’s our duty to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars, so my goal from the beginning was to purchase the best plane for the state’s needs at the most affordable cost," Noem said. "We achieved that."
Noem was criticized by Democrats last year for using the state airplane to travel to events hosted by political organizations, according to reports from The Associated Press.
The governor said questions about her use of the plane were politically motivated. The trips were part of her duties as "ambassador for the state," Noem told AP.
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg referred a complaint from Democrats about the governor's use of the plane to the Government Accountability Board, which discussed complaints about the governor in November. Another complaint questioned whether Noem used her influence to help her daughter obtain a real estate appraiser's license, and details about a third complaint were not revealed.
The board said one complaint was dismissed, but it needed more information on two others. It did not specify which complaint was discharged, according to AP.
A future meeting has not been announced by the Government Accountability Board.