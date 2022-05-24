(The Center Square) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem detailed $3.35 million in campaign fundraising this year, right down to the last dollar.
The 197-page report filed with Secretary of State Steve Barnett's office includes a list of contributions as small as $1.
The deadline to file campaign fundraising and expenditures reports in 2022 was Monday.
The governor raised a total of $15 million during the entire election cycle, according to a news release. The campaign has $8.7 million on hand.
The contributions listed were not limited to South Dakota. Noem listed all of the individual donors to her campaign, no matter how little the amount was.
A resident of Sedro Woolley, Washington was one of the hundreds listed that gave just $1. Other small donation amounts were listed, including one for $10.73 from a Jacksonville, Florida resident.
Noem also received donations from Republican parties from out of state. The largest came from the Republican Party of Virginia, which donated $40,000. The New York Republican State Committee donated $25,000 and the Hays County Republican Party out of San Marcos, Texas, donated $15,000.
The governor also raked in donations from political action committees. The largest came from the RGA Right Direction Pac from Washington, D.C., at $500,000.
Noem's opponent in the June 7 Republican primary, state Rep. Steven Haugaard, has nearly $24,000 on hand, according to his 7-page campaign finance report.
Haugaard received $9,160 in donations of less than $100, which he doesn't have to list in his campaign disclosure report. He raised $81,385 in donations of $100 or more.
No money from PACs was listed on Haugaard's report. He listed $10,650 from entities, with the largest donation coming from First Liberty Capital from Newnan, Ga., for $3,750.
State Rep. Jamie Smith, who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary, reported $110,268.13 on hand. Smith reported $3,608.09 in donations from local Democratic parties in the state and a $500 donation from the United Rural Democrats of America, which is based in Iowa.
Tracey Quint, who is representing the Libertarian Party in the governor's race, reported a zero balance in the campaign fund.