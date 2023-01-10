(The Center Square) - Gov. Kristi Noem is proposing expanding the state's family leave from eight weeks to 12 weeks and paying employees 100% of their salary instead of the current 60%.
The leave would include new parents, employees with sick children, spouses or parents, and anyone called to active duty military service, the governor said in her State of the State address Tuesday.
'This will be a tremendous benefit for state employees, but it won’t stop with them," Noem said. "Private sector companies will have the opportunity to be a part of the state’s risk pool, as well. This will make it much cheaper for companies to offer this benefit to their employees. And the more people that buy-in, the lower the cost will be for everyone. My budget provides $20 million in grants to incentivize private sector companies to participate for the first few years."
Noem focused on families during her speech and proposed an overhaul in the state's child care rules and regulations.
"We’ve been working closely with child care providers to rewrite these rules in a way that makes sense while prioritizing the safety of our kids," the governor said. "We will have also be releasing nearly $40 million in federal grants for child care providers. We held several meetings with providers so that these grants will target exactly what they need from new technology to startup funds to quality initiatives.
The governor identified child care as one of the state's workforce challenges.
"We are going to help tackle this by making it more attractive to work in the child care field," Noem said. "Currently, child care providers struggle to give benefits to their employees. So we will be partnering with the South Dakota Farm Bureau to fix this.'
Sen. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, said in a social media post that he was disappointed that Noem did not address the issue sufficiently.
"If SD wants high quality, affordable child care that pays a living wage, then we will need to subsidize that with state general funds," Nesiba said on Twitter.
Other initiatives include a $25,000 stipend for state employees who adopt a child domestically and a scholarship program for school-age foster children. The scholarships would cover costs for tutoring, standardized tests or AP exams, according to the governor.
The state's revenues were up another $10 million in December, according to Noem. The surplus could be used for tax breaks, specifically eliminating the state's grocery tax.
"Prices have increased so dramatically over the past two years that families are unprepared when they see the final bill in the checkout line," Noem said. When I’ve been checking out groceries, about one in every four shoppers have had to put something back because they can’t pay for everything. Folks, South Dakotans need this relief."
Noem also pitched a plan to reduce the unemployment tax contribution for the state's employers.
"This will bring an estimated $18 million savings to South Dakota businesses over the next couple of years," Noem said.