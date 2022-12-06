(The Center Square) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem kept her campaign promise to eliminate the sales tax on groceries during her budget address on Tuesday.
The governor said $310 million in ongoing revenue is predicted for fiscal year 2024 and another $216 million in one-time revenue will also be available. That leaves the state with plenty of money to cut the grocery sales tax, which would help families, Noem said.
"They are no longer saving for college or to buy a new house or a new car," Noem said. "They are just barely getting by. We need to give them relief, and we can do so by giving them a $100 million tax cut by eliminating the sales tax on groceries."
Noem said she would not fight the Medicaid expansion that was passed by the voters in November. But she said the expansion comes with a price.
"The first year, the cost for Medicaid Expansion will be $66 Million, but the state's responsibility will be $13 million," Noem said. "In the second year, the program will cost just under $70 million, and the state will cover $16 million. We expect the cost of Medicaid Expansion to be $66 million in year one, just under $70 million in year two, rising to more than $80 million by year five."
The governor also pledged to increase state aid to education, state employees and providers.
"This year, I am recommending a 5% increase for all three, which is almost double what is required by state statute," she said.
Noem also included $11 million for pay increases in for some state jobs and $11 million in added benefits.
"We must address the fact that we are having a very difficult time recruiting state employees," Noem said. "Today they are falling behind industry, and we often train people for their positions only to have them leave for jobs elsewhere."
The states' Family Paid Leave program will increase from 60% of an employee's pay to 100% for anyone who has a new child by birth or adoption, Noem said. The ongoing costs will be $3 million.
Seventy million dollars will be set aside to replace the state's accounting and software system, which the governor said is vulnerable to hackers and in danger of crashing.
"Imagine using the same computer you used 35 years ago. Many of you wouldn't dream of it, yet our state does. Also, we have no backup for this outdated system, which is a major security concern that comes with incredible liabilities," Noem said.
Three building projects which already have state approval will receive $25.6 million in one-time funding, with $11 million going to the state crime lab, $7 million allocated to Board of Regents projects and $6 million set aside for the Dakota Events Complex at the South Dakota State Fair.
The South Dakota Democratic Party responded to Noem's address by saying they have advocated for a grocery tax cut for years while Noem opposed it.
"So far Kristi Noem's budget address has done nothing besides threaten and divide South Dakota," the organization said in a Twitter post.