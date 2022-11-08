(The Center Square) - Republican incumbent Kristi Noem is projected to serve a second term as South Dakota governor, according to ABC News and CNN.
Preliminary poll results for the state’s gubernatorial race favor Noem beating out Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint with a landslide win on Election Day. With just 33% of the votes currently counted at 10 p.m. CST, Noem has a 64% lead.
Noem, who has served as South Dakota’s first female governor since 2019, focused her re-election campaign on combating inflation, personal freedoms, growing the state’s workforce and working to “stop liberal policies coming out of Washington,” according to Noem’s campaign website.
Noem also changed her stance to favor cutting the state’s 4.5% grocery tax after previously refusing to back the legislation.
Smith, who has served most recently as a state representative, also supported cutting the state’s grocery tax. Smith’s campaign focused on the state’s key issues of child care, health care, and education, per Smith’s campaign website.
Quint, who serves as the Sioux River coordinator for the state’s Libertarian Party, focused on lower taxes, equal rights and medical freedoms.
Sen. John Thune is also projected to win his U.S. Senate seat, according to the Associated Press.