(The Center Square) - Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo will serve out the remainder of former South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's term.
Gov. Kristi Noem announced Vargo's appointment on Tuesday. Vargo was the lead prosecutor in Ravnsborg's impeachment trial last week.
The South Dakota Senate voted to convict Ravnsborg on two articles of impeachment related to a 2020 wreck that killed a man. Senators also voted unanimously to bar Ravnsborg from ever holding state office again.
"Mark Vargo returns integrity, experience and stability to the Attorney General's Office," Noem said in a statement. "He is an outstanding prosecutor who has the respect of law enforcement agencies and prosecutors statewide. Mark will provide the leadership the office needs until the next Attorney General is elected in November and takes office in January."
The South Dakota Republican Party chose former attorney general Marty Jackley to run for the post in the November general election at their state convention last week. The South Dakota Democratic Party holds its state convention July 7-8.
Vargo said he was honored by the appointment.
"I have worked closely with the Attorney General's office in the past and have a high respect for the abilities of the staff, Vargo said. "My goal is to provide office members the necessary support so they can keep doing their job and honoring the rule of law for the citizens of South Dakota."
The appointment comes a day after Ravnsborg told the Government Accountability Board he thinks ethics complaints filed against Noem should be pursued, according to a report on Keloland News. While serving as attorney general, he filed two complaints against the governor. One dealt with her handling of her daughter's appraisal license. The board has not taken any action on the complaints, according to the report.
Vargo's tenure will end on Jan. 6. The newly elected district attorney will be sworn in on Jan.7.