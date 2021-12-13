(The Center Square) – South Dakota lawmakers will consider a bill that would allow students to have a moment of silence during their school day that Gov. Kristi Noem says would restore prayer in schools.
The governor called the bill “A Moment of Silence.”
“Students and teachers may engage in voluntary prayer, reflection, meditation, or other quiet, respectful activity during the moment of silence,” the bill’s text reads. “No school employee may dictate the action to be taken by students or teachers during the moment of silence.”
The “moment of silence” should not be considered a religious exercise, according to the bill.
Noem said the bill “restores protections for prayer in schools.”
“Every student deserves the opportunity to begin their day with a calm, silent moment,” Noem said in a statement. “I hope students will take this opportunity to say a quick prayer or reflect on their upcoming day. However they choose to take advantage of this time, it will be beneficial to students and teachers alike.”
The South Dakota General Assembly will consider the bill when it returns to Pierre on Jan. 11.