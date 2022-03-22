(The Center Square) – The closure of some Veterans Affairs (VA) health care facilities in South Dakota would affect the care of the state's veterans, Gov. Kristi Noem wrote in a letter to VA Secretary Denis McDonough.
The final Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission's report is the result of years of research and analysis, according to a news release from the VA.
'We’ve spent the last several weeks and months communicating about this with VA employees, union partners, state partners, Veteran service organizations, Congress, and more," McDonough said in a news release. "I’m continuing to consult with our unions, and will do so moving forward, because I so appreciate the strong partnership we have with them.”
The VA's recommendations for South Dakota include closing VA medical centers in Fort Mead and Hot Springs and shifting services to community-based outpatient centers in Sturgis and Hot Springs, according to the report.
"Veterans from multiple states will have increased costs and travel distances when seeking care," Noem wrote. "Some will simply decide to delay necessary treatment because of these burdens which will harm the long-term costs of their health care."
Other changes include the closing of an outpatient service in Wagner on tribal land.
"Transitioning primary care services from the Wagner OOS to community providers in the South Dakota cities of Mitchell or Yankton, as well as the Wagner IHS clinic, maintains veteran access to primary care and increases system sustainability," the VA said in its report.
Noem disagreed.
"This facility is scarcely more than a decade old, having been built in 2010," Noem said. "We have documented time and time again the failings within Indian Health Service so simply dumping these veterans into that system is not an option."
The VA is recommending a new community-based outpatient clinic for Sturgis and a new medical center in Rapid City.
Noem said she looked forward to talking with VA officials about what she called the "short-sighted" recommendations.
"I expect that the VA will approach such conversations with an open mind and open ears," Noem said. "And I hope that we can eventually come to a solution that shifts these recommendations and prioritizes the healthcare of the men and women who sacrificed so much to defend us and our freedoms.”
Public hearings will be held before the report is presented to the president in 2023, according to a news release from the VA.