(The Center Square) - South Dakota gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith calls for Gov. Kristi Noem to call a special session to end the state's grocery tax.
Noem said Smith "doesn't know how to get it done."
Noem announced last month that she would support ending the state's 4.5% tax on groceries after refusing to back legislation in previous sessions.
Smith, a Democrat, and some members of the Republican Party are challenging Noem to show she is sincere by calling a special session.
"I join many South Dakotans in my suspicions concerning the timeliness of this reversal with the election just around the corner and the uncertainty of whether or not Kristi Noem will serve her full term if elected," Smith said at a news conference Wednesday. "We have no assurance that this policy will not join the long list of the governor's unfulfilled, political promises."
Some have speculated that Noem might run for U.S. president in 2024.
Noem said in a Twitter post that Smith did not have the votes.
"That's not leadership," Noem said on Twitter. "I plan to continue to educate legislators on the importance of this legislation."
The latest poll from South Dakota State University shows a tight race, with Noem holding a four-percentage point lead over Smith. About 14% of the voters polled said they were undecided. Thirteen percent of those who identify as Republicans said they did not know who they would vote for, but only 6% of Democrats said they were undecided.
Smith has also attracted 7% of the Republican voters polled. Three percent of those who said they were Democrats said they would vote for Noem.
"We expect that most of that 13% of undecided Republicans will not be willing to vote for any Democrat when they are forced to choose between the nominees" said Dr. David Wiltse, who heads SDSU polls and teaches political science at the university in a post on the university's website. "Any misgivings they might have about their nominee will wash away due to their antipathy towards their political other."
The poll was conducted between Sept. 28 and Oct. 10 and included 565 registered voters, according to SDSU.