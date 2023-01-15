(The Center Square) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is spearheading a bill that would protect agricultural operations from frivolous nuisance complaints.
The bill announced Friday by the governor would add any agricultural operation to the definition of "agritourism." If passed, the bill would also limit compensatory and punitive damages awarded from nuisance complaints and require plaintiffs to provide "convincing evidence" that the agricultural activity is not in compliance with state or federal environmental laws.
“As a lifelong farmer, my family depends on a fair and level playing field to make ends meet," said Sen. Joshua Klumb, R-Mitchell, who is sponsoring the bill along with Rep. James D. Wangsness, R-Miller. Our producers need dependability to preserve their operations, so they cannot have frivolous nuisance complaints undermining their work to feed the world."
The $32 billion agriculture industry provides one in every five jobs in South Dakota, according to a news release from Noem.
“Agriculture drives our economy and fuels development in rural South Dakota,” Wangsness said. “This legislation enhances the state’s ag nuisance laws to provide additional protections for our producers while ensuring their ability to continue feeding America.”
Noem touted the state's agricultural community last week in her State of the State address.
“When agriculture operations are attacked with frivolous claims, it can delay development and increase costs for producers," Noem said.