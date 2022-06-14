(The Center Square) - South Dakota's Interim Rules Review Committee voted down a proposed rule Tuesday that would have increased admission costs to the South Dakota State Fair.
The change would have increased gate admission for adults from $6 to $10 and $4 to $5 for children aged 6-15. Camping fees for both electric and non-electric sites would increase by $50. The price for a weekly family value pack would rise from $80 to $130.
The increased costs would generate $196,690 in the first year and $286,690 annually in the following years, according to a fiscal note filed with the committee. The rate increases are needed to offset rising costs and were considered before the COVID-19 pandemic, said Peggy Besch, South Dakota state fairgrounds manager.
Sen. Jean Hunhoff, D-Yankton, said the increased costs weren't mentioned when lawmakers appropriated $721,582 to the fair for fiscal year 2023. She said she was not opposed to increasing admission prices but thought the request should have gone before the Legislature.
"If you knew it, you should have put it in your budget and then come back and ask for it," Hunhoff said. "I think the state of South Dakota has put a lot of dollars into our state fair. And it's important to us. But I think you need to relook at how you do that."
Rep. Kevin Jensen, R-Canton, called the proposal "extremely troubling."
"It just seems like so much of this increase if going to fall on families that are already having a hard time," Jensen said. "I understand your costs are going to go up. I understand everybody's cost, fuel, everything is going to go up. Every year when there is an increase it's the 4-H families that take the brunt of it and it's been a frustration for a long time."
Hunhoff made a motion to deny the request. Her motion was approved by a vote of 4-1 with Sen. Timothy Johns, R-Lead, casting the only dissenting vote.