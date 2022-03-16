(The Center Square) – A long saga has ended in South Dakota as the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) relinquished TC Energy from reporting requirements on the South Dakota portion of the Keystone XL pipeline project.
The project would have connected the U.S. with Canadian petroleum resources. About 318 miles of pipeline and seven pumping stations were planned for the South Dakota portion of the project, according to the project's website.
President Joe Biden revoked the permits for the Keystone pipeline project in January 2021 and TC Energy announced in June the project was terminated. Tuesday's actions by the PUC officially ended the project.
The commission also relinquished a $15.6 million road bond required when the company applied for the permits in 2010.
Some residents who granted easement objected in written comments to the commission.
"It would be a very unfair burden on the property owners to have to take legal action to clear title to their property," one resident said in a comment to the commission.
The project's termination was the end of a "very, very long saga" PUC Chair Chris Nelson said.
Some had pinned their hopes on the pipeline increasing oil production in the U.S. while others said the pipeline would not have made a difference. The discussion about the pipeline intensified recently as the price of crude oil has increased, leading to higher prices at the pump.
Gov. Kristi Noem said in a Twitter post last month that President Joe Biden "ignored the energy needs of South Dakota – and of every American – when he stopped Keystone XL in its tracks to appease anti-energy extremists, on top of banning drilling on federal land."
Republican lawmakers also have advocated for the resurgence of the project.
A bill introduced in the U.S. House and Senate dubbed the American Energy Independence from Russia Act would authorize the construction and operation of the Keystone XL pipeline and remove regulatory hurdles to increase liquefied natural gas exports.
The Biden administration has said repeatedly the project will not be revived.
"The pipeline is just a delivery mechanism," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last week. "It’s not an oil field, so it does not provide more supply into the system. It would not address any of the problems we’re having currently."