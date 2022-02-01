(The Center Square) – The House Select Committee on Investigation agreed to subpoena two staff members from South Dakota Attorney General's Jason Ravnsborg's office as it continues to consider whether to impeach him.
Ravnsborg struck and killed a man with his vehicle in September 2020. He told local law enforcement officials he thought he struck a deer and left the scene. Ravnsborg said he did not know he struck a man until he returned to the area the next day and found the body of 55-year-old Joe Boever.
Ravnsborg pleaded guilty to two traffic misdemeanors and paid a fine.
Ravnsborg's Chief of Staff Tim Bormann, who was with the attorney general when he found Boever's body, and David Natvig, director of the state's Division of Criminal Investigation, will receive subpoenas to testify Feb. 24 before the committee.
The committee also agreed Monday evening to subpoena Hyde County deputy state's attorney Emily Sovell and Michael Moore of the Beadle County State’s Attorney's Office as both were involved in Ravnsborg's case.
While much of the committee's work has been done behind closed doors, the testimony of the four would be in open session, according to the motion.
The unredacted records of the committee's investigation also will be released to other members of the state House, the committee agreed. The records would be available in a secure location in the office of the Legislative Research Council, according to the motion.
Gov. Kristi Noem said in a statement last week that all members of the House should have access to the file. She has previously called for Ravnsborg's resignation.
"Like many South Dakotans, I am not only disappointed in how this process was handled by prosecutors, but outraged at the result of today’s plea hearing and sentencing," Noem said in a statement issued shortly after the attorney general reached a plea deal with prosecutors. "Ravnsborg has not accepted responsibility for the death of Joseph Boever and did not even appear in court today to face the charges or the Boever family."
The committee also agreed to ask for an investigation into phone calls made to committee members attempting to influence the committee. It asked that Ravnsborg recuse himself from the investigation.