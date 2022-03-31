(The Center Square) – Students at South Dakota’s six public universities will not have to worry about tuition going up next year because of what the South Dakota Board of Regents called “historic” state funding.
The board agreed to freeze tuition and mandatory fees at their current rates during Wednesday's board meeting after lawmakers increased base funding for the public university system by more than $8.6 million.
Students at public universities in the state previously have seen their tuition, fees and other charges go up in order for the universities to cover salaries and benefit packages for employees. The Board of Regents said this happened because the state was covering less than half of the cost for employee salary and benefits.
The extra funding will cover a 6% salary increase for a portion of the Board of Regents’ employees. Gov. Kristi Noem recommended a 6% market adjustment for state employees' salaries in response to inflation.
Additionally, the board said an increase of more than $120 million in state and federal funds is likely to benefit public universities and special schools.
“Add to that the authority granted to spend $166 million in donated and other funds for major projects, and we can say 2022 is truly a remarkable year for public higher education in South Dakota,” said Brian Maher, the regents’ executive director and CEO.
Students at university centers in Sioux Falls and Rapid City also will benefit from the recent repeal of a requirement that charged higher off-campus tuition rates at those locations. The requirement was repealed by lawmakers during the legislative session that ended March 10.
Similarly, the passage of House Bill 1024 brought lower rates for in-person courses at Black Hills State University-Rapid City and the University of South Dakota-Sioux Falls.
“This year, the Legislature’s action to invest additional base general funds in state salary policy will support raises for tuition-funded employees within the Board of Regents’ system and allow us to hold the line on student tuition,” Maher said. “There have been some funds directed in the past to a tuition freeze, which we welcomed. Addition of base general funds is a major step forward as we continue to address student affordability and the costs of higher education."