(The Center Square) - State officials have left more questions than answers on the table after new details into a criminal investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem surfaced.
South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo's office did not respond to numerous requests for information from The Center Square about the investigation involving Noem on the same day the Government Accountability Board released new information.
The GAB records, which include some redacted information, outline former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's two complaints against the governor.
One involved an accusation Noem used her influence to help her daughter obtain an appraiser's license.
The second one involves the governor's use of the state airplane for out-of-state events. That complaint was turned over to the attorney general's office for investigation.
Jamie Smith, Noem's opponent in the November election, called for a special prosecutor to investigate the complaints. Vargo has reportedly said he would recuse himself, but his office did not confirm that information to The Center Square.
Noem has called Ravnsborg's complaints politically motivated and retaliatory. The governor called for Ravnsborg's resignation after he killed a man with his car in September 2020. Ravnsborg was impeached by the Legislature in April and banned from ever holding public office again in South Dakota. Vargo was one of the impeachment attorneys.
The GAB will proceed with the first complaint involving the state appraiser's certification program.
Sherry Bren, the former director of South Dakota's Appraiser Certification Program, told the joint Government Operations and Audit Committee in December that she felt "intimidated" when walking into a meeting with Noem and others at the governor's mansion to discuss the governor's daughter's certification.
Noem sent a request to the GAB to dismiss the complaint on April 15. The request, released Friday, alleged the attorney general did not "act in good faith" and lacked the capacity to file the complaint. She also said the board's review of the complaints would be "unconstitutional."
"Under our State's system of executive power, the Governor's official actions may only be reviewed (1) by the Legislature pursuant to its constitutional power of impeachment and removal from office or (2) by the judiciary when the Governor exceeds her constitutional authority," Noem said in the motion.