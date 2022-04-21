(The Center Square) – Unemployment claims in South Dakota went down last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The department’s weekly report showed 78 people filed initial unemployment claims during the week ending April 16, which was 55 less than the previous week when 133 people filed claims.
Likewise, the amount of people receiving unemployment benefits went down during the week ending April 9. The department reported 1,479 people received unemployment benefits that week, down 291 from the week prior.
The numbers follow the national trend which showed a decrease of 2,000 for seasonally adjusted initial claims during the week ending on April 16 compared to the previous week. The previous week’s revised level was 186,000, making last week’s level 184,000.
The department said the nation reached the lowest level for insured unemployment since Feb. 21, 1970, when the amount of people receiving unemployment benefits was 1,412,000. Last week the number was 1,417,000, which represented a decrease of 58,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level, the DOL said.
Similarly, the four-week moving average for insured unemployment hit its lowest level nationally since March 21, 1970. The department set the four-week moving average at 1,481,750, a decrease of 31,250 from the prior week’s revised average. In March 1970 it was 1,456,750, according to the DOL.
In South Dakota, the numbers demonstrated overall improvement from a year ago. Initial claims filed during the week ending on April 9 were 157 less than the same week a year ago. Insured unemployment, which runs a week behind, was 1,770 during the week ending on April 2, which was 1,368 less than the same week a year ago, according to the department.