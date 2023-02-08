(The Center Square) - The South Dakota House Education Committee voted Wednesday to defer a bill addressing teacher shortages so the sponsor could improve it.
House Bill 1214, sponsored by Rep. Tim Reisch, R-Howard, appropriates $1 from general revenue to the Department of Education to address “the rising number of teacher vacancies throughout elementary and secondary schools in this state.” It also states the DOE secretary “shall approve vouchers and the state auditor shall draw warrants to pay expenditures authorized by this Act.”
“My original intent with this bill was to leave the appropriation of $1, get it across to the Senate where it could compete with the other new ideas of how to spend the $300 plus million dollars in ongoing revenues that are forecasted,” Reisch told the committee.
Reisch called the teacher shortage “a very serious problem.”
“We can’t find enough teachers to teach our kids. Make no mistake about it, if something isn’t done to reverse this catastrophic trend, the future of our state will be shaken by it,” Reisch said.
Data shows that the number of open teacher positions has skyrocketed in the last decade, especially in most recent years, according to Reisch. During the 2011-2012 school year, there were 1,067 open teacher positions compared to the 3,154 available positions during the 2021-2022 school year, said Reisch.
“It wasn’t that many years ago when school districts would advertise K-12 teacher openings and get 40, 50, maybe 60 applications from qualified applicants. Sadly those days are over,” Reisch said.
He said he was told to “put some meat on the bones” of the bill and write an amendment that would spell out a specific plan to address teacher shortages with a specific dollar amount. He’s been working with school boards and school superintendents in South Dakota to do that, but said the amendment isn’t ready, he said.
“I’m putting forth a good faith effort here, Mr. Chairman and members of the committee, but I need more time,” Reisch said. “What I’m asking the committee to do this morning is to listen to the other proponents and opponents, if there are any, and then to send the bill to appropriations with a do-pass recommendation with just a dollar in it. And if that happens, I promise to continue working with these parties who are the experts really in coming up with a new idea.”
Gov. Kristi Noem proposed a 5% pay raise for teachers in her budget. The average teacher salary in South Dakota is $49,547 and ranks 40th in the nation,
The committee deferred the bill to Monday.