(The Center Square) - South Dakota has improved its property tax score over the last two years, according to a new report.
The state ranked 14th in the Tax Foundation’s property tax assessment, which examines each state’s state and local taxes on real and personal property, net worth, and asset transfers. It’s part of the nonprofit’s 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index, where South Dakota ranked 2nd for its overall tax system.
As for the property tax component, South Dakota jumped four spots from 2022 when it placed 18th and nine spots up from its 2021 score.
It outranks most neighboring states except North Dakota, which placed 9th. The remaining states bordering South Dakota received rankings ranging from 21 to 40.
South Dakotans pay an estimated $1,606 in state and local property taxes per capita, according to the Tax Foundation. Property taxes paid as a percentage of owner-occupied housing value was 1.17%.
The state avoids what the report calls “harmful and distortive” taxes like personal property taxes and taxes on asset transfers.
South Dakota does not levy taxes on inheritances, business inventories, personal property, personal income, or corporate income.
“Businesses remitted over $839 billion in state and local taxes in fiscal year 2020, of which $330 billion (39.2%) was for property taxes. The property taxes included tax on real, personal, and utility property owned by businesses,” the report said.
The Governor’s Office of Economic Development stated South Dakota’s limited business taxes and costs give businesses competitive edges by helping them keep more of their money and invest in growing their companies.
States that received top ranking for their property taxes were Indiana, New Mexico, Idaho, Delaware, and Nevada. Those with the lowest scores were Connecticut, New York, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia.