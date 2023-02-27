(The Center Square) - A bill that reduces the South Dakota sales tax rate from 4.2% to 4% is moving to the Senate Appropriations Committee with an amendment that eliminates the reduction in 2025.
House Bill 1137 was given a "do-pass" recommendation by the Senate Taxation Committee on Monday after the amendment was approved.
Senators raised concerns about a possible constitutional amendment that would eliminate the state sales tax on groceries.
"Perhaps we could not afford both," Sen. Jim Stalzer, R-Sioux Falls, who introduced the sunshine clause.
Gov. Kristi Noem proposed eliminating the sales tax on food in her budget address in December. The bill died last week in the House Appropriations Committee.
The proposed constitutional amendment that would do the same could appear on a 2024 ballot. Rick Weiland of Dakotans for Health filed the paperwork with the secretary of state, and the attorney general has signed off on the ballot question.
If voters approve the ballot question, the grocery tax elimination would begin on July 1, 2025. Nearly $124 million would be returned to the taxpayers, according to the fiscal note.
The sunshine clause is the second amendment to the bill. The original bill would have reduced the sales tax to 4.0%, which would have returned $173.5 million to the taxpayers.
The House amended the bill to roll back the sales tax to 4.2%.
Rep. Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls, advocated for the sales tax reduction to the committee.
"This doesn't just impact one item," Karr said. "We're talking about several items that touch lives."
The state's average sales tax growth year over year is 4.3% on average, even when federal cash inflows are removed, Karr said.
The bill also removes what is referred to as the Partridge amendment, which passed the Legislature in 2016. Lawmakers agreed to reduce the sales tax once the state collected revenues from online retailers. The amendment was added to reduce the sting of a .05 sales tax increase for teacher pay and property tax reduction.
According to a slide show presented by Karr, the state's online taxable sales increased from less than $100 million to $1.9 billion in 2022.
"You can see, we are collecting dollars from online sellers," Karr said. "It's just not being used in the calculation of the mechanism of the Partridge Amendment.
The bill unanimously passed the committee with the amendments.
"I'm not a super huge fan of the amendment, but I will go along with it to keep this discussion active," said Sen. Herman Otten, R-Tea.