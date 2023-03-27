(The Center Square) – South Dakota lawmakers upheld all of Gov. Kristi Noem’s vetoes on four bills Monday.
The bill that took up the most discussion was House Bill 1193, which Noem called an attack on economic freedom.
“HB 1193 opens the door to the risk that the federal government could easily adopt a Central Bank Digital Currency,” Noem said in her veto letter to the House. “South Dakota should not open the door to a potential future overreach by the federal government.”
Speaker Pro Tempore Mike Stevens favored the bill and called on lawmakers to support it despite the governor’s veto. He said it brought the law up to date with internet banking.
“I think it’s a good bill. I think it’s a bill that has been misinterpreted. It’s a bill that takes into account the technology that’s going on. And it’s alright to be cautious but I think we are beyond being cautious at this point,” Stevens said.
However, other lawmakers called the bill “extremely concerning,” including Rep. Julie Auch, R-Yankton, who said it was a mammoth bill that many representatives did not understand.
“One thing is for sure: this is not a simple clean-up bill. One hundred and seventeen pages of amendments to uniformly adopt state law that governs private commercial transactions, not to mention changing the definition of money. These state laws govern you and your constituents’ financial dealings, their bank accounts, mortgages, and business financial activity. There’s more going on here than just a few simple fixes,” Auch said.
Representatives also upheld Noem’s veto of House Bill 1209, which would have classified marijuana as hemp.
“South Dakotans spoke clearly this past November: they do not want recreational marijuana. If I allowed this bill to become law, it would jeopardize the clearly expressed will of the people,” Noem wrote in her veto letter.
Meanwhile, the Senate upheld the governor’s veto on Senate Bill 108, which would have allowed underage South Dakotans to consume alcohol as part of college courses.
Sen. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, who supported the bill, said it was important for workforce development and only included a “very narrow exception for students over the age of 18 in a college class to “sip and spit.”
Noem said the bill included flawed language that created potential loopholes that would cause problems for law enforcement.
Finally, senators upheld Noem’s veto of Senate Bill 129, which would have treated teachers and school employees the same as law enforcement officers in instances of assault in their official duties.
“The current statute already includes firefighters, ambulance service personnel and all medical personnel. I think our teachers deserve at least as much protection,” said Sen. Jim Stalzer, R-Sioux Falls, who encouraged lawmakers to support the measure.
Sen. David Wheeler, R-Huron, disagreed.
“Assaulting a teacher is already a crime. It is a crime to assault anybody. The question we are talking about is whether it should be a misdemeanor or a felony.”
In her veto letter, Noem said the bill would open the door for additional occupations to ask for special treatment under the law.