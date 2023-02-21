(The Center Square) - The South Dakota House Appropriations Committee killed a bill to eliminate the state's grocery tax on Tuesday but gave its blessing to a bill that would reduce the overall sales tax rate from 4.5% to 4%.
Gov. Kristi Noem proposed the grocery tax elimination in her state budget address in December.
The bill drew criticism from several groups.
"We are concerned that lowering the state sales tax rate on food and food ingredients poses significant problems for South Dakota municipalities," said David Reiss, executive director of the South Dakota Municipal League. "I recognize the drafter's intent to maintain the city's ability to impose an up to 2% gross receipts tax. But municipalities are concerned that they will have to defend their gross receipts tax on food in court."
Members of the state's tribes said they were also concerned about losing a portion of the millions in revenue they collect from the state.
Noem testified in favor of the proposal and told the committee before the vote it would be wrong to kill the bill.
"All I ask is that you put this bill on a level playing foot that would you would a rate reduction and you would ongoing commitments," Noem told the committee. "What you are doing whether you cut taxes, you eliminate the sales tax on food, or if you make ongoing provider adjustments or education rate increases or state employee adjustments, that you are making an ongoing commitment for the state of South Dakota. Treat them equally."
The bill was moved to the 41st day, a move that killed the bill by a vote of 8-1.
The committee moved House Bill 1137 forward. If passed, the state would see a reduction in sales tax revenue of more than $173 million, according to the bill's fiscal note.
Bureau of Finance and Management Commissioner Jim Terwilliger told the committee a sales tax reduction would likely benefit tourists and big businesses more than South Dakota residents. A company with a $100 million purchase would see a $300,000 benefit, he said.
"Thirty cents on a $100 purchase doesn't seem like it's really moving the needle to help those who need it the most," Terwilliger told the committee.
The grocery sales tax has strong support, he said. A poll from Front Porch Strategies released by Noem's office on Monday showed that 58% of the 653 residents surveyed supported grocery tax elimination, while only 3% supported a sales tax reduction.
HB 1137 now goes to the full House for approval.