(The Center Square) - South Dakota will put $7.9 million toward apprenticeship grants over the next three years, Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday.
The money will go to businesses and apprentices to develop new programs and expand existing Registered Apprenticeship Programs, according to the governor’s office.
Existing programs looking to expand their apprenticeship programs can receive up to $10,000, while new sponsors of apprenticeship programs will be eligible to receive up to $15,000. The Department of Labor and Regulation will give technical assistance to grant recipients.
“Registered apprenticeships provide South Dakota businesses with a proactive strategy to engage individuals in their communities and improve skill sets to meet their workforce needs,” said Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “Now is a great time for businesses to take advantage of this opportunity.”
South Dakota has the lowest unemployment rate in the U.S., but the state still has workforce challenges, Noem said.
“Apprenticeships will provide South Dakotans the opportunity to gain valuable on-the-job training while continuing to earn an income and provide for their families," the governor said.
It's the second workforce initiative Noem has announced in as many days.
She issued an executive order Monday to remove postsecondary degree requirements from certain open job positions at executive branch agencies to remove “unduly burdensome” requirements that could otherwise eliminate “highly qualified individuals from consideration,” according to the executive order.
South Dakota boasted the lowest unemployment rate in the nation last month at 1.9%, according to Noem’s office. The national unemployment rate was 3.5% in March, with 5.8 million people unemployed across the U.S., the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. The number of permanent job losses rose to 1.6 million last month, up by 172,000. Meanwhile, the number of re-entrants to the labor force also declined by 182,000, BLS said.
In South Dakota, the labor force increased over the month by 1,2000 workers and the number of unemployed decreased by 600, according to DLR.
The state has also seen improvement over the past year. The labor force increased to 477,200, up by 2,600 since March 2022, DLR reported.