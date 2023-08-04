(The Center Square) - Serious crimes increased slightly in South Dakota in 2022, but overall crime rates decreased, according to a report issued by Attorney General Marty Jackley on Friday.
Homicides, aggravated assaults and sexually-based offenses are categorized as serious crimes, according to the report. Twenty-one homicides occurred in South Dakota in 2022, compared to 20 in 2021. Aggravated assaults were up slightly from 2109 to 2176.
Rapes declined from 6.9%, from 448 in 2021 to 418 in 2021, according to the report.
The number of crimes dropped by just 1%, from 69,430 to 68,768. Group B offenses, including bad checks, DUI and disorderly conduct, declined from 22,945 to 20,634.
Drug offenses continued a five-year-skid, according to the report. The number declined from 6,766 in 2021 to 6,253 in 2022, a 7.58% decrease.
But fentanyl-related offenses were up by 49 to 218.
Overall arrests were down from 38,160 to 36,390. DUI arrests accounted for 5,391 of the total.
“Law enforcement agencies statewide are aggressively fighting crime in South Dakota, and those prevention efforts in key areas are working,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Law enforcement continues to focus on prevention and enforcement efforts on methamphetamine, fentanyl, and related violent crimes.”
Ninety-seven South Dakota law enforcement agencies participated in the report, according to Jackley. The agencies represent 71.3% of all law enforcement entities, he said.
“We know that crime can always be found in our communities,” Jackley said. “These numbers help law enforcement agencies and governing lawmakers provide the resources we need to deal with trends in criminal activity.”