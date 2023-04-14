(The Center Square) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order Tuesday banning the state from making contracts with banks that won't do business with firearms manufacturers.
Noem announced the executive order at the National Rifle Association's Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum, where she was a guest speaker.
"This Executive Order will protect the God-given right to keep and bear arms from being infringed upon by financial institutions," Noem said in a statement. "Now, we have seen banking institutions go after law-abiding gun owners. Well, not on my watch. I won't stand for it, not in South Dakota."
The order, effective 30 days from its signing, applies to contracts over $100,000.
Noem said in her remarks that South Dakota is a Second Amendment-friendly state. The first bill she signed as governor was a constitutional carry bill.
"We strengthened our "Stand Your Ground" law," Noem said. "We updated the definition of "loaded firearm" to mean if a round is chambered, making it easier to respond in situations where seconds count. And we made South Dakota the first state in America not to charge a fee for a concealed carry permit – and we'll even pay for your federal background check."
Former President Donald Trump is also scheduled to speak at the event, which is being held in Indianapolis.