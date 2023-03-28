(The Center Square) - Dropping down one rank since last year, South Dakota has once again been named among the top states in the nation with the highest return on investment for taxpayers, a recent report indicates.
The Mount Rushmore State has been ranked No. 4 in the nation based on the state’s ratio of quality state services to taxes per capita this year in Wallethub’s “Best and Worst Taxpayer Return on Investment in 2023” report.
Each year, WalletHub measures up the government services offered in each of the 50 states, looking specifically at what states are doing in education, health, safety, economy and infrastructure & pollution. Each state is ranked and scored based on these qualifiers, which is then compared to tax burdens paid (taking into account taxation differences of each state) by their residents.
Wallethub Analyst Jill Gonzalez said South Dakota's overall high 2023 rank correlates to the state having the sixth lowest taxes per capita nationwide. South Dakota’s government services were ranked in “the middle of the pack” at 25th in the nation.
“[South Dakota’s] residents pay just over $3,000 in taxes annually, and benefit from good infrastructure, low pollution levels and have a good economic situation,” Gonzalez told The Center Square. “The state was third best for infrastructure due to the short commute times and high parks and recreation expenses and state highway spending."
South Dakota had previously held the rank of No. 3 in 2022 Wallethub's state-to-state analysis on taxpayers’ ROI, but was knocked down a rank by Alaska in this year’s study. Still, South Dakota saw just minor fluctuations in the individual scoring of its governmental services when compared to last year, which allowed the state to remain higher ranked.
Previously ranked No. 1 and No. 2, New Hampshire and Florida held onto their top rankings respectively for 2023. States deemed as having the worst taxpayer ROI for 2023, included California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Arkansas and Delaware.
This year, South Dakota fared better in its economical services, receiving a rank of 13th nationally, an improvement over last year’s 19th rank. South Dakota’s education ranking also climbed two ranks from 40th to now 38th.
“In terms of education, the state has an over 10% projected increase in the public high school graduation rate over the next ten years and offers school programs such as education savings accounts, school vouchers or tax-credit scholarships,” Gonzalez noted on the state’s improvements. “Other areas where South Dakota ranked high include the number of hospital beds per capita and its unemployment rate.”
Still, South Dakota’s scoring in Safety and Health remained below the national midline this year. South Dakota received its lowest ranking for Safety – 39th in the nation. Last year, the state safety was ranked 36th. Likewise, South Dakota also saw a small dip in its overall Health scoring from 25th to 27th.
“To improve its ranking, the state would need to increase the quality of its public universities, allocate funding for pre-K children and have lower health insurance premiums,” Gonzalez added. “It should also have a lower violent crime rate and improve on the quality of its roads and bridges."