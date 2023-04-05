(The Center Square) - Tax liabilities for South Dakotans are lower than 85% of the nation's states, a recent report concludes.
Personal finance website WalletHub recently released its "2023's Tax Burden By State" report, again ranking the Mount Rushmore State as the 7th state with the lowest tax burden for residents.
Each year, Wallethub assesses the property taxes, individual income taxes and sales/excise taxes in each of the 50 states and then analyzes the impact these taxes have on the wallets of state residents as a percentage based on the state's total personal income. Each state is then ranked based on this tax burden impact.
WalletHub Analysis Jill Gonzalez said South Dakota maintained its designation as the "7th lowest tax burden in the country" for the last two years, primarily due to its lower-than-average fiscal pressure on its taxpayers.
In 2023, South Dakota's tax burden is reported as 6.69% of its residents' average personal income; the national median stands around 8.24%, according to the WalletHub report.
"The main driver for the state's low tax burden is the lack of an individual income tax. South Dakota also has a fairly low property tax burden, at 2.69% of personal income," Gonzalez told The Center Square. "The lack of an income tax and low property taxes can potentially attract more businesses to the state, and this drives economic growth. At the same time, having residents with more disposable income is another factor that can have a positive impact on a state's economy."
The highest percentage of tax liability of South Dakotans is generated from sales and excise taxes, which make up about 4% of income, according to the report.
Having a higher dependency on sales and excises can have an unexpected negative impact on state tax revenues, said Gonzalez.
"While these taxes do increase with inflation, price hikes cause people to reduce spending and purchase only necessities," Gonzalez said. "In turn, this can end up reducing overall sales tax revenues in the state."
Compared regionally, South Dakota's tax pressures are lower than most of its neighboring states, with one exception. Wyoming, ranked 6th lowest in the nation with a 6.42% tax burden, just marginally surpassed South Dakota's overall tax liability.
The study indicates that the percentage paid out of pocket for property taxes was lower in South Dakota than in Wyoming. Wyoming's property taxes make up roughly 3.41% of residential income, according to the report.
North Dakota followed closely behind South Dakota, being ranked 11th among the states with low tax burdens. In North Dakota, 7.34% of the average income is paid in taxes, the study shows.
Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska were ranked among the states with the highest tax liabilities. The states ranked 9th, 11th, and 14th in the nation for having higher than median tax burdens, respectively. The total percentage of income paid for property, income, and sale/excise taxes is 9.41% in Minnesota, 9.15% in Iowa, and 8.84% in Nebraska.
Nationally, the state with the highest reported tax burden is New York, with a taxation rate of around 12.47 of its residents' income, according to WalletHub. The state with the lowest is Alaska, with 5.06% of income going to pay state taxes.