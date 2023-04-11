(The Center Square) - A former candidate for the South Dakota Senate will serve 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to incest charges Tuesday.
Joel Koskan had a relationship with a minor, according to a news release from South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.
“Justice has been served in this case because the victim overcame extraordinary conditions to cooperate with the prosecution,” Jackley said in a statement. “We applaud the victim for her courage and praise the difficult work of the investigators and prosecutors.”
Koskan was also ordered by Hughes County Circuit Court Judge Margo Northrup to pay more than $20,000 in fines, according to the attorney general.
The allegations first came to light just days before the November general election. Koskan, a Republican, was seeking the District 26 senate seat vacated by Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert, who could not seek reelection because he was term-limited. He refused to leave the race, despite calls from the Democratic party to do so.
Koskan remained on the ballot and received 2,495 votes. He lost the election to Democrat Shawn Bordeaux.
The two incest charges carried a five-year sentence and will be served consecutively. Koskan was taken into custody immediately Tuesday.