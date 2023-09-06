Gaylen Dewing, left, and Marvin Abraham affix a sign to a roadside fence east of Bismarck, N.D., on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. The sign is in opposition to Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed five-state, 2,000-mile pipeline network to carry carbon dioxide emissions from dozens of Midwestern ethanol plants to North Dakota for permanent storage deep underground. It's one of several pipelines under consideration by regulators. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission rejected an application from Navigator Heartland Greenway on Sept. 6, 2023 for a carbon dioxide pipeline.