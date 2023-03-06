(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Senate voted Monday to amend a bill reducing the state sales tax from 4.5% to 4.2%.
Sen. Rick Maher, R-Isabel, proposed reducing the rate to 4.3%, saving taxpayers $69.4 million instead of $104 million at a reduction to 4.2%.
"It affects every one of our business transactions across the state from a cell phone to food to clothing to farm equipment to anything that we essentially purchase or services that we receive from oil changes and the like," Maher said.
The amendment keeps the sunset clause approved by the House last week that will force lawmakers to revisit the tax cut in 2025.
"As we look forward to what's coming down the line with what's going to be facing South Dakota with Medicaid expansion and what those numbers are going to be, with the overall economy is going to be in two years along with what is the overall stability of our state government, I think it's a prudent measure to implement this sunset clause so we can have an overall look at where we stand in a couple of years instead of just making a one-time reaction to the moment that we are in," Maher said.
An amendment by Sen. Brent "B.R." Hoffman, R-Sioux Falls, to remove the sunset clause failed.
Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, said the amendment is about fiscal responsibility.
"We run lean and mean," Schoenbeck said. "And if we're going to keep running lean and mean, that means every year when this group meets, our schools, our nursing homes are all at risk. They're all dependent on everywhere that we make sure there's enough money to keep the doors open and pay our bills on those."
Maher said the sales tax cut is the one that has survived the legislative session. A proposed elimination of the state grocery tax backed by Gov. Kristi Noem died in the House Appropriations Committee.
The bill passed with the amendment by a vote of 33-2. It goes back to the House of Representatives for consideration.