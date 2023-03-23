(The Center Square) - Gov. Kristi Noem vetoed a bill Thursday that would have allowed hemp producers to transport industrial hemp with a THC content of up to 5%.
Supporters of House Bill 1209 said the bill would have allowed hemp to be processed in the state instead of out of state.
"This bill as amended does not put the industrial hemp plan in jeopardy as USDA regulates growers of industrial hemp, not processors," said the South Dakota Hemp Association in written testimony. "This is the last thing anyone in the industry is looking to do just as we are building it up in the state. After two growing seasons, South Dakota is number two in the nation for acres of industrial hemp planted.
Noem said the change would have classified the product in process as marijuana, not hemp.
"Federally, marijuana is classified as anything that contains over 0.3% THC," Noem said. "If this bill were to become law, South Dakota would allow hemp products and crops to contain over sixteen times more THC than is currently allowed at the federal level."
The Department of Natural Resources agreed with hemp growers last year to allow a THC content of 1% in the production process.
"Only two states allow a product in process to contain up to 5% TCH: Colorado and New York, both of which have legalized recreational marijuana," Noem said. "South Dakota voters spoke clearly this past November: they do not want recreational marijuana. If I allowed this bill to become law, it would jeopardize the clearly expressed will of the people. Increasing the THC level to 5% would hinder our successful hemp program and undermine enforcement of our drug laws."
The bill is the fifth veto of the 2023 legislative session.