(The Center Square) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed a $7.4 billion budget Tuesday but questioned lawmakers' decision to spend an estimated $87 million surplus.
The Joint Appropriations Committee numbers differed from those recommended by the State Bureau of Finance and Management, Noem said in her budget letter to Lt. Gov. and Senate President Larry Rhoden.
"The Legislature chose to spend this $87 million by increasing provider reimbursement from my recommended 90% to 100%, freezing tuition at South Dakota's public universities and technical colleges, allocating an additional $11.4 million for future Medicaid expansion costs and other items," Noem said. "I agree that our economy is strong, and I am responsible for ensuring that additional spending in our state's budget is sustainable into the future. I've put significantly more funding into our reserves in recent years. Only time will tell if it was a wise decision to spend these additional dollars."
Lawmakers also approved a 7% pay raise for teachers and state employees.
"The Legislature also deviated from a tradition of funding equal inflationary increases for K-12 education, health care providers and state employees," Noem said in the letter. "While I understand the motivation behind this change, this sets a bad precedent and risks one or more groups getting left behind in future years. I hope the Legislature will return to this longstanding tradition next year."
Lawmakers rejected Noem's plan to eliminate the sales tax on groceries, opting instead for a reduction in the overall sales tax from 4.5% to 4.2% in House Bill 1137. The bill is on the governor's desk.
Noem also signed two bills on Monday for new prisons. House Bill 1016 greenlights the construction of a new women's prison in Rapid City at a cost of $60 million. House Bill 1017 allocates $52 million for a new men's prison in Sioux Falls. Another $270 million will be transferred into the Incarceration Construction Fund, according to Noem.
"Funding new prisons is a public safety issue," Noem said in a statement. "Last year, we made the point to legislators that this was necessary. I'm glad that just a year later, they have come to agree and appropriately prioritized the security of South Dakotans."