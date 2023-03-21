(The Center Square) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed a bill Tuesday reducing the sales tax from 4.5% to 4.2% but chided state lawmakers for failing to pass her repeal of the state's grocery tax.
House Bill 1137 will save taxpayers $69 million, according to Sen. Ryan Maher, R-Isabel.
"While this legislation is not ideal or the best way to help the people of South Dakota, I recognize that the Legislature has chosen this path, and some help, albeit temporary, for our people is better than one at all," Noem said in a letter to lawmakers. "Public sentiment has shown that South Dakotans want a permanent tax cut. The Legislature has failed in that regard, but I promise to continue to work with them in the future to do what is right for our state."
The bill includes a sunset clause requiring lawmakers to revisit the tax cut in four years.
Rep. Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls, who has been working on getting legislation like this across the finish line for years, said he didn't care for the sunset clause.
"We can afford to do this. The numbers are going to keep coming in. And I'm going to keep fighting to get rid of that sunset and make sure this is a meaningful, long-lasting tax cut for us in South Dakota," said Karr.
Noem said the sunset clause makes the tax cut a "tax holiday."
"Our people deserve permanent tax relief," Noem said. "The Legislature has instead offered a tax holiday for four years, as opposed to certainty and predictability. It is clear they wish to raise taxes again in the near future, and the method through which they have written this legislation allows them to do so without ever having to take another vote."
A proposed constitutional amendment could remove the state's sales tax on groceries if approved by voters.
Rick Weiland of Dakotans for Health filed the paperwork with the secretary of state, and the attorney general has signed off on the ballot question.
If voters approve the ballot question, the grocery tax elimination will begin on July 1, 2025. Nearly $124 million would be returned to the taxpayers, according to the fiscal note.