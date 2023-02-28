(The Center Square) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said in a video Tuesday that lawmakers need to consider the "will of the people" when deciding tax breaks.
Noem's proposed grocery tax cut died in a House committee. Lawmakers are considering a bill that rolls back the overall sales tax from 4.5% to 4.2%. The tax break would be effective for two years.
The Senate Appropriations Committee will consider the bill on Tuesday.
The governor said the grocery sales tax cut is the fairest and is wanted by the people.
"The government and elected officials should not be so arrogant that they think that they know better on how to spend somebody else's money," Noem said in the video. "South Dakota has been well-governed for generations because our leaders have embraced sound fiscal policy that's based on predictability and certainty. If the Legislature pursues a temporary tax cut and instead embraces a spending spree, it will hurt our families and our businesses."
The grocery sales tax cut drew opposition during committee hearings.
"We are concerned that lowering the state sales tax rate on food and food ingredients poses significant problems for South Dakota municipalities," said David Reiss, executive director of the South Dakota Municipal League, in a House Appropriations Committee hearing. "I recognize the drafter's intent to maintain the city's ability to impose an up to 2% gross receipts tax. But municipalities are concerned that they will have to defend their gross receipts tax on food in court."
Bureau of Finance and Management Commissioner Jim Terwilliger told the committee a sales tax reduction would likely benefit tourists and big businesses more than South Dakota residents. A company with a $100 million purchase would see a $300,000 benefit, he said.
Noem echoed Terwilliger's comments in her video and said she hopes lawmakers will reconsider their decision.
“As we go into the last two weeks of legislative session, my hope is that policymakers remember they work for the people and will be accountable to the people,” Noem said in a statement. “They will present me a budget soon, and I will decide if it is worthy of my signature or not. I have proved in the past that I am willing to make hard decisions – and I will again, especially if it is something that respects our Constitution and the will of the people.”