(The Center Square) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Friday the state's unemployment rate is a record low for the U.S.
The seasonally adjusted June rate is 1.8%, down from 1.9% in May, according to the state's Labor Market Information Center.
The state gained a net 1,300 jobs in June, with the construction industry leading the way with a 4.3% increase.
The professional and business services industry experienced the largest decrease in jobs month-over-month with a 2.1% drop. But the industry gained 1.6% jobs in June 2023 when compared to the same time last year, according to the data.
The largest jump in job numbers year-over-year came from the wholesale trade industry, which increased 7.8% from 21,900 to 23,600 jobs.
"With the great response we’re seeing to the Freedom Works Here workforce recruitment campaign, we’re hopeful this healthy growth can continue," said South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman.
Freedom Works Here is a $5 million advertising campaign is attracting thousands from around the country, according to data provided by the governor's office. The ads include Noem acting a a plumber, dentist and welder. The campaign runs through Labor Day.
The campaign's goal is to attract new workers to fill 24,000 open jobs in the state, according to Noem.
“South Dakotans are the hardest working folks I know, and this record low unemployment rate is proof of that,” Noem said. “South Dakota is setting an example for the rest of the nation."